InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) vs. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Head to Head Contrast

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 1.11 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -19.31 Pear Therapeutics $12.69 million 0.33 -$75.49 million ($0.22) -0.13

Profitability

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pear Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80% Pear Therapeutics -594.70% -217.85% -95.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

