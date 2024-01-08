Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 857.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419,000 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 3.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Infosys worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after purchasing an additional 440,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

