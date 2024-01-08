IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

