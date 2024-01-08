IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 31.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.