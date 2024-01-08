IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

