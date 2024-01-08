IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,153 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $82.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

