IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 26,212 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,514 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a "hold" rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

F stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

