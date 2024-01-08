IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,928 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

