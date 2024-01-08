IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.33 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.