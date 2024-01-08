IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.31 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $650.61 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $790.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $772.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

