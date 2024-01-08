IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.27 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $252.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.