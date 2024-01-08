IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $458.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

