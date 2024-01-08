IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $22,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 140.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,850,000 after acquiring an additional 156,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $484.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.60 and a 200 day moving average of $477.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.27 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

