IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $58.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

