IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,157 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

