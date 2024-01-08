IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,312 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,906,574 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

