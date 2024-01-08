IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,889 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

