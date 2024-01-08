IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,266 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

PSX stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

