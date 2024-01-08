IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 104 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

CMG stock opened at $2,212.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,202.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,029.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,365.12 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.