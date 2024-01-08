IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

