IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $222.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.03 and a 1 year high of $227.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

