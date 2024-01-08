IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

