IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.