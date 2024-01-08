IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,592 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.87. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

