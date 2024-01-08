IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,083 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $544.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.52. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.