iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $99.49 million and $19.80 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30920869 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $19,629,288.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

