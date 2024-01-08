IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDXX. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $554.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $537.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.20 and a 200-day moving average of $487.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

