Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) vs. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Head to Head Contrast

Freeline Therapeutics and Icosavax are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 75.47%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.76%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -150.46% -97.01% Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Icosavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($5.59) -1.13 Icosavax $580,000.00 1,348.11 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -7.03

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease. in addition, it has research programs for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

