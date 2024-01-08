Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.79.

NYSE:HWM opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

