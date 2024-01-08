Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

