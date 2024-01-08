Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

