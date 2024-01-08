Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

