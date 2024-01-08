Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,025 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

