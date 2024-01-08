Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $416,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 160.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

