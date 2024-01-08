Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $234,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

HSY stock opened at $187.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.55. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

