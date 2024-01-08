Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,073 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

