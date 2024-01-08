Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 10,550 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

