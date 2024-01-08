Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Increased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,867 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

