Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.2 %

HP stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.