Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $115.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

