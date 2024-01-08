Head-To-Head Survey: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eargo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -263.14% -135.08% -96.37% Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Eargo has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eargo and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Eargo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $37.25 million 1.45 -$157.49 million ($7.52) -0.35 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Eargo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

(Get Free Report)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.