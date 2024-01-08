Head-To-Head Review: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vox Royalty pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vox Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and Vox Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.15 $72.27 million N/A N/A Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.75 $330,000.00 $0.08 25.13

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DRDGOLD and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.30%. Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.