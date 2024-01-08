Head to Head Review: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) vs. Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 15 0 2.88 Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $597.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Spectaire has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Spectaire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $44.92 billion 4.57 $6.95 billion $15.26 34.81 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Volatility & Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 13.68% 18.88% 8.65% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; immunodiagnostics develops, manufactures and markets complete bloodtest systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment provides laboratory products, laboratory chemicals, research and safety market channel, and pharma services and clinical research. The company offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, third-party distributors, and catalogs. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

