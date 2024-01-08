Head-To-Head Contrast: Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.61 $3.47 billion $1.48 27.98

Volatility & Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Energy.

Energy has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 1 6 5 0 2.33

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $43.46, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Energy and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 9.50% 9.98% 5.04%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

