Head to Head Analysis: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 1,094.83% -17.93% 757.70% Vaccinex N/A -2,667.31% -475.55%

Risk and Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kaya and Vaccinex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaya and Vaccinex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $690,000.00 0.90 -$3.58 million N/A N/A Vaccinex $280,000.00 32.07 -$19.82 million ($6.04) -0.12

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex.

Summary

Kaya beats Vaccinex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products primarily in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, the company provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D. Its Pepinemab is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer and in a Phase 1/2a study in Alzheimer's Disease, with ongoing exploration of potential Phase 3 development in Huntington's disease. It has also developed ActivMAb, an antibody drug discovery platform based on a novel method for complex targets, such as multi-pass membrane receptors or large and diverse libraries of full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of pox viruses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

