Head to Head Analysis: Greif (NYSE:GEF) & Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) and Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greif and Nampak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nampak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greif presently has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Greif’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greif is more favorable than Nampak.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif $5.22 billion 0.58 $359.20 million $6.15 10.44 Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 11.67

This table compares Greif and Nampak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than Nampak. Greif is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nampak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nampak shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Greif shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nampak pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Greif pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nampak pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greif has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Greif is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greif and Nampak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif 6.88% 18.46% 6.12% Nampak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greif beats Nampak on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

