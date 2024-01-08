HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

