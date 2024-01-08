HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

HCA stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

