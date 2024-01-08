Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.
