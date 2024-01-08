Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in JD.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

